Wausau - Elaine J. Edwards, 91, Wausau passed away on August 9, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born to Robert and Selma Maaser on November 17, 1928. She married John J. Edwards Sr. In November of 1952.
She is survived by son John Edwards, Jr., Kingsland, GA, daughters Peggy (Ole) Oleson, Wis. Rapids, Cynthia (Wayne) Reuter, Wausau, son-in-law Perry VanDenHeuvel, daughter-in-law Kathleen Edwards, Duluth, MN., 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Edwards, Sr., daughter Kim VanDenHeuvel, son Roy Edwards, daughter -in-law Cathy Edwards, brother Robert Maaser and sister Marion Wollenziehn.
In her younger years Elaine was active in many things. At her beloved Zion she served on the Altar Guild, sang in the choir, was a Stephen minister and hospice volunteer. She drove a school bus for more than 30 years and also drove for ambuvans. She loved celebrating Mother's Day by hosting dinner for the mothers of her grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Grammy". She loved to travel, and always enjoyed a paddleboat or canoe ride around Sand Lake.
Services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church with Visitation from 10 to 11 am followed by a Service at 11 am. Officiated by Pastor Steven Gjerde. Burial will take place at Restlawn Cemetery with full military honors. Masks requested.
