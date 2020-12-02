1/1
Elaine G. Mueller
Elaine G. Mueller

Athens - Elaine G. Mueller, 90, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Elaine was born May 22, 1930 in Big Falls, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Arthur and Clara (Blank) Polk. In 1959, she married Martin Mueller at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin, WI. They were blessed with two children, Kathryn (Heinz) Trimner Roth of Merrill and Tom (Lorene) Mueller of Athens.

Elaine was an amazing cook and baker; fresh homemade pie was standard on Sunday's. Elaine was active in her church and she translated bible studies in Braille for 15 years. Growing up on the farm our mom was the one behind the scenes, keeping the operation run smoothly. She was the glue that held us together and our strength when we were tired. She never said no to anyone who asked for help. Her strength came from her faith in God and was evident as she lived her life.

Elaine is survived by three grandchildren, Matt Trimner of Los Angeles, CA, David (Jessica) Trimner of Athens and Lance Corporal Daniel (Brooke) Trimner of Marine Corp Base Camp Lejeune North Carolina; two sisters and two brothers, Ellen Czech of Athens, Faith (Donald) Gatzke of Boulder Junction, Wilfird "Bud" (Caroline) Polk of Berlin and Art (Barbara) Polk of Coloma; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Scott Trimner, three sisters and two brothers, Lil Kretzmann, Doris Jesse, Caroline Rodensal, Walter Polk and Robert Polk; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, a niece and nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 11, 2020 with visitation from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in the Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed, and face masks will be required to attend.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and Athenian Living of Athens.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
312 Caroline St
Athens, WI 54411
(715) 845-6900
