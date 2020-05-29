Elaine Hanson
Weston - Elaine Hanson, 82, Weston, died Tuesday May 26, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.
She was born August 26, 1937, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Esther (Gollubske) Koprowski in the town of Moon.
Survivors include her children, Carrie (Lane) Hoeft, Wausau, and Timothy (Amy) Hanson, Brillion; her grandchildren, Keith Gray, Spencer and Logan Hoeft, Elizabeth, Tanner and Landon Hanson; a great-granddaugher, Rebekah Lynn Gray; her brother, Lee (Janet) Koprowski, Mosinee. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and her beloved cat, Frosty. Elaine was preceded in death by her son, Randy Steininger.
Elaine was a very proud veteran. She enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from Mosinee High School in 1955, stationed at Eglin Air Force base in Florida. After her discharge 2 years later she returned to Mosinee. In 1976, she enlisted with the U.S. Army National Guard in Wausau. In 1983, she transferred to the 410th Signal Co, U.S. Army Reserve, Junction City, and later transferred to Beckley, WV where she retired in 1990 as a Sergeant (E5).
Elaine was a lover of all animals and nature. She liked to travel, watch the Packer's play, and she really enjoyed going to Mosinee Papermaker's hockey games. She also liked to go to casino's, here and in Nevada with friends, especially with her very best friend since childhood, Marlene Klimek, whom Mom loved like a sister. Mom also could be found at the home of her neighbor, Gladys Roland, playing cards with the girls or just hanging out.
We would like to say Thank You to Marlene, Gladys and her family, for all the love, friendship, laughter and help you have given Mom. You treated her like family and we are grateful for that.
We also want to thank the Flight for Life crew, the Aspirus Emergency Department and the Shawano County Sheriff's department for doing everything possible to save Mom's life.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday June 2, 2020, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Rev. Marc Axelrod will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's name, can be made to New Life Pet Adoption or the Marathon County Humane Society.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.