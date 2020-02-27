|
|
Elaine Kluz
Rothschild - Elaine Katherine (Sharkey) Kluz, 94, of Rothschild -- a loving mother, wife and friend filled with kindness, generosity, compassion and strength - passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020, at Jefferson Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Don) Meyer, Whitewater, Allen (Anita) Kluz, Waukesha, Ken (Cyndy) Kluz, Oregon, WI, and Nancy Kluz, Arlington Heights, IL. The other great loves in life who survive her are her grandchildren, Bryan (Tracy) Fraedrich, Tim Fraedrich, David Meyer, Jim (Sheri) Meyer, Joseph Kluz, Rayna Kluz, Hailey (Michael) Walk and Aaron Kluz, as well as 8 great-grandchildren. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, George Paul Kluz, and her daughter, Kathy Kluz, as well as her brother, Raymond "Buddy" Sharkey Jr. and sister, Eleanor Redmond.
Elaine was born on April 20, 1925, in Mosinee to the late Raymond Sr. and Mary (Baravetto) Sharkey. She graduated from Mosinee High School and married George Kluz on May 11, 1946 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mosinee. Elaine and George settled in Rothschild where they raised their family, became charter members of St. Mark's Catholic Church and built everlasting friendships with many wonderful neighbors and fellow parishioners.
Caregiver. Compassion. Faith. Elaine Kluz embodied all of these tremendous traits.
For many dedicated years she cared for her young daughter, Kathy, in the family home during her long battle with cancer. She also lovingly cared for her husband, George, in their home for several years after he suffered a stroke. No caregiving task was too much for her to bear.
She gave to many without expectations. If you ever received some of her amazing meals or a container of her famous chocolate chip cookies or peanut clusters, you were receiving a gift of her compassion and love. Baked goods were her gift of choice to many a friend, family member, or neighbor for any setback or cause for celebration.
Faith and prayer were Elaine's foundation. Everyone in her life was remembered in her daily prayers. She faithfully attended St. Mark's Church where she led the Rosary at 8 a.m. Sunday services for several years and was very involved in the Women's Circle, participating in countless bake sales and fundraisers for St. Mark's.
She was the quintessential sports fan of her beloved Packers, Cubbies and Badgers. When watching games, she didn't hold back on her cheering even if it meant waking up her napping grandchildren. Her love of gardening was a true passion. She kept meticulous gardens throughout her large yard and had great pride in seeing others' admire her beautiful flowers. Anyone who knew her was also aware of her meticulous housekeeping skills, which made her a popular choice as someone who friends and neighbors often hired to clean their homes.
Her laugh was infectious and when she enjoyed herself, you couldn't help but feel happiness. Elaine was an avid Bridge player and a member of many Bridge clubs. For years, she and George enjoyed playing rounds of golf with friends and relatives as members of the Indianhead Golf Course.
She enriched the lives of all who knew and loved her. Her family is forever blessed with the gift of her legacy.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Renaissance Assisted Living in Weston, as well as Rainbow Hospice and Jefferson Memory Care for the compassion and care given to Elaine.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 602 Military Road, Rothschild. The Rev. Allan Slowiak will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020