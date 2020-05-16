|
Elaine Lang
Mosinee - Elaine E. Lang, 74, Mosinee, left this world Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her husband, son and daughter by her side.
She was born on March 19, 1946, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Anton and Edna (Hanke) Salzman. She married Leonard Lang on September 9, 1967, at Holy Name Catholic Church, in Wausau.
Among her favorite pastimes, she loved her flowers and plants, gardening, reading, canning her pickles, salsas and jams, camping, cruises, spending time with family, Missy her dog and cats. Elaine also enjoyed going to the luncheons with the Holy Name Girls and Friday night fish fry's with her husband, Leonard.
Elaine ran their family storage business with her husband and prior was employed at Wausau Insurance (Wausau Benefits/Fiserv) and Krueger's Greenhouse.
Survivors include her husband of 52 ½ years, Leonard Lang, Christopher (Cassandra) Lang, Ringle; a daughter, Alissa Evans (fiancé John Schwartz), Kronenwetter; grandchildren, Gregory Lang, Michael Pelland, Kaitlin Lang, Krysta Lang, Amanda Lang and Manuel (Christina) Evans; her great grandchildren, Isabella, Rylee, Sofia, Elle, Jaxson and Addison; and her brothers, James (Joyce) Salzman, Colgate, WI and Roger (Patricia) Salzman, Wausau.
Beside her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her brother Jerome Salzman, a sister, Carolyn Mueller, and a nephew, Michael Salzman.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made online to which a memorial fund has been set up in memory of Elaine. Donations can also be made to Marathon County Humane Society which she has donated to over the years.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be held at a later date. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 16 to May 18, 2020