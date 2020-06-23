Elaine Lang
Elaine Lang

Mosinee - Elaine E. Lang, 74, Mosinee, left this world Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her husband, son, and daughter by her side.

She was born on March 19, 1946, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Anton and Edna (Hanke) Salzman. She married Leonard Lang on Sept. 9, 1967, at Holy Name Catholic Church, in Wausau. He survives.

Among her favorite pastimes, she loved her flowers and plants, gardening, reading, canning her pickles, salsas and jams, camping, cruises, spending time with family, Missy her dog and cats. Elaine also enjoyed going to the luncheons with the Holy Name Girls and Friday night fish fry's with her husband, Leonard.

Elaine ran their family storage business with her husband and prior was employed at Wausau Insurance (Wausau Benefits/Fiserv) and Krueger's Greenhouse.

Survivors, besides her husband of 52½ years, Leonard, include a son, Christopher (Cassandra) Lang, Ringle; a daughter, Alissa Evans (fiancé, John Schwartz), Kronenwetter; grandchildren, Gregory Lang, Michael Pelland, Kaitlin Lang, Krysta Lang, Amanda Lang and Manuel (Christina) Evans; her great-grandchildren, Isabella, Rylee, Sofia, Elle, Jaxson and Addison; and her brothers, James (Joyce) Salzman, Colgate, Wis., and Roger (Patricia) Salzman, Wausau.

Beside her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by a brother, Jerome Salzman, a sister, Carolyn Mueller, and a nephew, Michael Salzman.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made online to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital which a memorial fund has been set up in memory of Elaine. Donations can also be made to Marathon County Humane Society which she has donated to over the years.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at bestefh.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
