Elaine M. DeMario
Wausau - Elaine M. Demario, 65, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, shortly after being diagnosed with Liver Cancer.
She was born in Ironwood, Michigan on March 6, 1954, the youngest daughter of the late John and Jenny Honkanen of Hurley, Wisconsin. She met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Robert Demario. They moved to Wausau right after Elaine graduated. On September 22, 1973 they were married in Hurley, Wisconsin. Elaine worked as the office manager for CTL before retiring.
Working in her flower and vegetable gardens, watching football and being outdoors enjoying nature were some of the things that Elaine liked to do. But most important to her were her friends and family. Elaine will be missed by many.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bob; her two brothers, Don Honkanen of Hurley, WI and Dave Honkanen of Brown Deer, WI; as well as her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her sister Janice Johnson.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019