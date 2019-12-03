Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine DeMario
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine M. DeMario

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine M. DeMario Obituary
Elaine M. DeMario

Wausau - Elaine M. Demario, 65, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, shortly after being diagnosed with Liver Cancer.

She was born in Ironwood, Michigan on March 6, 1954, the youngest daughter of the late John and Jenny Honkanen of Hurley, Wisconsin. She met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Robert Demario. They moved to Wausau right after Elaine graduated. On September 22, 1973 they were married in Hurley, Wisconsin. Elaine worked as the office manager for CTL before retiring.

Working in her flower and vegetable gardens, watching football and being outdoors enjoying nature were some of the things that Elaine liked to do. But most important to her were her friends and family. Elaine will be missed by many.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bob; her two brothers, Don Honkanen of Hurley, WI and Dave Honkanen of Brown Deer, WI; as well as her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her sister Janice Johnson.

Family and friends may go to helke.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -