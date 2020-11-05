Elaine M. Peterson



Marathon - Elaine M. (Buchberger) Peterson, 89, of Marathon, died Wednesday November 4, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



Elaine was born July 6, 1931, in Marathon, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Volhard) Buchberger. She married Clarence "Red" Peterson on May 30, 1955, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marathon.



Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl Kijak, Marathon, Linda Reisner (Richard), Rib Mountain, and Karen (Michael) Sprowles, Louisville, Ky.; two sons, Greg (Kathy) Peterson, Wisconsin Rapids, and David (Renee) Peterson of Wausau; 14 grandchildren, Jessica (Kevin) Ellis, Carolynn (Chris) Martin, Nicole (Wesley) Myszka, Amanda (Steve) Lowery, Jon Reisner, Rachel Kijak, Karie (Jeremy) Koppa, Mike (Amanda) Reisner, Nick (Jasmine) Peterson, Rebecca (Aaron) Wells, Erik (Katie) Kijak, Nathan (Brianna) Peterson, Ali Peterson, and Marcus Peterson; 18 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Claude (Marge) Buchberger, Marathon, Pat (Bonnie) Buchberger, Mosinee, and Edward (Roseanne) Buchberger Jr. Marathon and one sister Diane Hoblitzell of Milwaukee.



She was preceded in death by her husband Red Peterson, grandson Cameron Abell, and sister Jean Luedtke.



Elaine lived a life filled with loving family, good friends, and her faith.



Elaine graduated from Marathon High School in 1948. She was active in Pep Club, Student Council, GAA as well as the school newspaper The Chatterbox. The description next to her senior photo says, "When answering questions, she is hard to beat, in addition to that she is very sweet."



After high school, Elaine and her friends would travel by train to New York City, Chicago, New Orleans, and other destinations. She went to work at Employers Mutual Insurance of Wausau. She eventually became the assistant to Mr. Clyde Schlueter who would become the president. Elaine's sister Jean would tell the story of her employment interview at Employers. Jean was seated in a room full of other women waiting to be interviewed. The hiring manager walked into the room and said "Which one of you is Elaine's sister? You are hired, follow me."



During this time, Elaine recalled seeing a handsome red head on leave from the Korean War wearing his military uniform with all his ribbons and medals come to visit someone else. Red would eventually become her husband of 56 years.



Elaine and Red shared a love of big band music. They were excellent dancers. Many times, at dances the floor would clear as the crowd watched them do The Jitterbug or The Charleston.



Elaine and Red lived in Mosinee, Morris Illinois, and Escanaba Michigan before returning to Marathon to spend the rest of her life.



Elaine worked in the office at Marathon High School for many years before her retirement. She really enjoyed getting to know all of the students. She particularly enjoyed having her children and grandchildren visit her in the school office.



She and Red had a very active social life including bowling, golfing, attending musical performances, and traveling the country. During retirement, they traveled to Norway to spend time with Red's relatives and spent many winters in Hernando Florida enjoying time with family and making many new friends.



Elaine was a devoted member of St. Mary's Parish of Marathon and was active in the Parish Council of Catholic Women, The Foresters, The American Legion Auxiliary and many other organizations. After retirement she and her lady friends from church would volunteer at the St. Anthony's Retreat Center.



A Private Family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Public Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed as well as face masks required by all who attend.



The family would like to thank Dr. Vicky A. Baker and Dr. Pablo Abrego of the Marshfield Clinic, the staff of the Aspirus Wausau Hospital Emergency and COVID Units. As well as all the residents and staff of Copperleaf in Marathon. A special thank you to Kathleen "Sis" Hack for all of her support.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Elaine's name.









