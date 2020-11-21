Elaine R. Pilgrim
Edgar - Elaine Ruth Pilgrim, age 85, Edgar, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Marathon City.
She was born on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1935 in Stratford, daughter of the late Anthony and Cherubim (Fry) Stack. On July 17, 1971 she was united in marriage to Elroy "Bud" Pilgrim. He preceded her in death December 18, 2015.
Elaine graduated from Stratford High School in 1953. Along with Patty, her sister, and a few friends from Stratford, they rented an apartment in Wausau and worked at Employers Mutual, going home to Stratford on weekends. Dances at Trianon, River View, and Rib River Ballroom were entertainment for her and her sisters on weekends.
She worked outside the home until 1972 when she became a stay-at-home mom. For many years she was a C.C.D. teacher at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar, and worked in the Edgar School District's cafeteria. She and Bud were also Town of Wien treasurers. Elaine kept the town records accurate while Bud had fun visiting with neighbors.
Among her favorite pastimes were helping others, gardening, and playing cards, especially Cribbage and Sheepshead. She had a talent for cutting hair and did so for many years for family and friends.
Survivors include her children: Londra (Chad) Rogers, Mosinee, Douglas (Denice) Pilgrim, Edgar, Tandra (Geoff King) Pilgrim, Cascade; two step daughters: Diana (Gary) Boettcher, Baraboo, Donna (Mark) Murkowski, Rib Mountain; grandchildren: Brad (Tracy Michaels), Travis (Shannon), Tia (David), Matt (Jennifer), Allison (Paxton), Ann (Alex), Amy (Torey), Gatlin, Greyde, Dominique, Shontay, Deirdra, Sondra, Deagon, Melinda, Elliot; 19 great grandchildren; three sisters: Frances Grosskreutz, West Allis, Joan Manthey, Phillips, Patricia (Jim) Pautzke, Marshfield; two brothers: Jerome (Mary) Stack and Tom (Mary) Stack, Stratford.
Besides her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Leonard Stack, a sister, Marion Draeger, three brothers-in-law, Darrell Grosskreutz, Leo Manthey, and Reinhard Draeger. Elaine was also preceded in death by Bud's extended family, Selma (Carl) Hamann, Viola (Arnold) Bauman, Mildred (Mike) Panzigrau-Knutson, Mabel (Arnold) Punke, Elaine (William) Beattie, Alvin (Esther) Pilgrim, William (Adeline) Pilgrim, Glenn (Louise) Pilgrim, and an infant, John Pilgrim.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the Edgar Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page. Out of respect to the family and other visitors, please practice social distancing, wear a mask, and keep the length of your visit minimal. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Elaine's name to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 103 N 4th Ave, Edgar, WI 54426.