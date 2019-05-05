|
Elaine Schroeder
Wausau - Elaine Selma Schroeder, 86, Wausau, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Wausau Manor under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Elaine was born October 7, 1932 on the family farm in Mosinee to the late Martin and Selma (Stensburg) Sparby. She proudly graduated from Mosinee High School in 1950 and later married Alan Schroeder on November 29, 1958 in Pine City, MN. The couple was blessed with two children: Linda and Mark. Elaine helped to support her family working for Employee Mutual/Wausau Insurance where she began in the mailroom and retired following over 30 years of service as the Audit Department manager. Following retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Talent Shop for a number of years. After 49 loving years together, Alan died on August 24, 2008.
Elaine was a very independent and strong-willed person who deeply loved her family and neighborhood. Some of her favorite times were spent on her porch with friends and family with her home often being the neighborhood meeting place. In celebration of her 80th birthday, then Wausau Mayor Jim Tipple named Elaine "Honorary Citizen" truly making her day. Elaine faithfully cheered on the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. In her free time, she enjoyed working meticulously on needlepoint projects, puzzles and crosswords keeping her sharp throughout her life.
Elaine is survived by her loving son, Mark (Mary Morgan) Schroeder; son-in-law, Mart Grams; grandchildren, Nathan (Emily) Grams and Benjamin (Cassandra) Grams; great-granddaughters, Allisandra, Sophia and Avery; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sparby; and many extended family and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Grams; siblings, Merlin Sparby, Norman Sparby, Mabel Hessey, Hilder Smerda and Martin Sparby.
A celebration of Elaine's life will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home. Friends may visit and share stories with the family from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Marathon County (7001 Packer Drive, Wausau, WI 54401) or to a .
A word of thanks goes to the nurses and staff of Wausau Manor and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their compassionate care for Elaine during her final months. Also, very special appreciation goes to Elaine's neighborhood family that have loved and supported her the past 55 years.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019