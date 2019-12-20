|
|
Eldine B. Czerwinski
Wausau - Eldine B. Czerwinski, 88, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Riverview Terrace, Wausau, WI.
She was born to the late Martin and Anna Duwe on July 10, 1931, in the Town of Berlin. Eldine married the late Anton J. Czerwinski Jr. on Aug. 16, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau. She was a lifelong resident of the Wausau area.
Eldine was the happiest when she was helping the people in her life. She loved going to Wednesday morning bible class at Trinity. She was an avid shopper for anything and loved visiting with everyone at the stores. She enjoyed going to the casino with Tony until his death in 2012.
Eldine worked as a waitress, a homemaker, as well as a cabinet maker for the former Connor Forest Industries with Tony. After they closed the plant, she worked at Bard Industries until she retired. In her retirement, to keep busy, you could find her & Tony cleaning apartments for Easy Living Management.
Eldine is survived by two sons, Mark(Pam), Wausau, Dan(Mary) Duwe, Mosinee and a daughter, Ruth Kempf, Wausau; Eight grandchildren, Christopher(Kim) Kempf of Green Bay, Nicole(Charlie) Cornele of Weston, Candace(Craig) Johnson of Wausau, Nina(Adam) Pitan of Winona, MN, Cory Kempf of Wausau, Lori Hamann, Chad Duwe and Joshua (Debbie) Duwe, Wausau; 17 great-grandchildren, Desiree and Alexis Johnson, Elena and Layla Cornele, Sawyer and Ruby Jo Pitan and Claria & John Kempf, Mya, Luke, Jacob & Ava Hamann, Mario, Jabez and Jazmyn Duwe and Enzo and Anna Duwe; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one son, David "Gus" Czerwinski, her Son-In-Law John Kempf and a great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Friday, December 27, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau, with the Rev. Gary Schultz officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:30 AM Friday at the church.
Family and friends may go to helke.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019