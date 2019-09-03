|
Eldine Helen Zunker
Wausau - Eldine Helen (Utecht) Zunker was born August 28th, 1929 She died August 30th, 2019 peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side. Eldine married Wayne Zunker on October 2nd,1948. They operated a dairy farm before moving to Illinois where Wayne worked as an iron worker. They moved back to the Wausau area when they purchased and ran Zunker's Bar. They later moved to the Rib Mountain area where they lived when Wayne died in 2004. Eldine enjoyed being a wife and homemaker.
She is survived by their 4 children: Stanley (Eileen)Zunker, Rothschild; Catherine (Joe) Servais,Richey, Montana; Randall Zunker, Wausau; Mark Zunker, Zion, Illinois.
11 Grandchildren: Kara (Jeff) Priem; Shawn (Hillary) Zunker; Hannah (Wade) Whiteman; Elisa (Jason) Sigmundstad; Sarah (Nathan) Fatzinger; Seth (Danielle) Servais; Caleb Servais; Ryan Zunker; Stephen (Chaka) Zunker; Erika (Travis) Hunter; Morgan (AJ) Liegl.
7 Great-Grandchildren; Daniel, Aubree, Allison, Ella, Caden, Graham, Dannica
1 Sister-in-law Arlene (George) Schreier, Edgar; 1 Brother-in-law Clyde (Jan) Zunker, Tennessee
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 3, 2019