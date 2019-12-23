|
|
Eldora V. Marquardt
Peshtigo - Eldora V. Marquardt, age 91, died peacefully with her children by her side, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Rennes West in Peshtigo. She was born on February 1, 1928 in Wausau the daughter of the late Hubert and Clara (Zunker) Radant. Eldora went to Spooner School, a one room schoolhouse in Wausau for grades one through eight. She earned her GED via a correspondence course. She was united in marriage to Donald J. Marquardt in September 1949, their marriage was blessed with 3 children. Eldora was a voracious reader. She loved gardening, sewing, music and polka dancing, baking, and cooking. She also volunteered at the Bargain Garden Thrift Store in Appleton for 30 years, in support of the Fox Valley Lutheran High School.
Eldora is survived by her three children: June Lobeck, Russell Marquardt, and Wayne Marquardt; one brother, Edward (Bonnie) Radant, three sisters-in-law, Cora Radant, Germaine Krause, and Paula Marquardt; three brothers-in-law: DuWayne (Shirley) Marquardt, Vernon (Joan) Marquardt, Ronnie Wade; further survived by nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald in 1962, and four brothers: Willard (Irene) Radant, Elgart Radant, Delmar (Lorna) Radant, and Donald (Janice) Radant.
Friends and family may visit on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Highland Memorial Park, 3131 N. Richmond Street, Appleton from 10:30 am until 11:30 am with memorial service at 11:30 am with Pastor Daniel Sargent officiating. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memorial Park. Online condolences may be directed to www.NewcomerGreenBay.com In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Rennes West nursing staff and Southerncare Hospice for all their wonderful care, comfort and support that was given to Eldora during her time there. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020