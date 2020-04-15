|
|
Eleanor Fehlberg
Merrill - At the age of 88, Eleanor May Fehlberg, entered into Eternal Life with her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home with her family by her side, and while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice. She was born on May 31, 1931 to the late Charles and Ruth (Larson) Hill in Merrill. Eleanor was raised in Merrill and helped on the family dairy farm. She attended and graduated from Merrill High School with the Class of 1949 and started work at the Hanson Glove Factory. Eleanor found her soulmate and best friend in Leo Fehlberg, and the two exchanged marriage vows on July 22, 1950 in Merrill. Sadly, he preceded her in death on August 5, 2013.
Eleanor and Leo raised their children on the family dairy farm in Merrill, where she would help care for the cows and cultivate the fields. She had an incredible work ethic and would never shy away from hard work. Eleanor also worked as a nurse's aide at Pine Crest Nursing Home and was a caretaker for the elderly and the shut-ins. In her younger years, she would participate with various bowling leagues. She was a woman of strong faith and passed that along to young minds while teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Eleanor was a 4-H leader for over 50 years, as well as being a member of the Helping Hands Homemaker's Club. The Women Connecting group was important to her as well, and she had been a member since 1978, never missing a meeting! Eleanor loved and adored her family, always looking forward to the next family gathering. She had such a fun sense of humor and was so giving and helpful. She was a member of St. Stephen's United Church of Christ and enjoyed volunteering her time there, as the church was very important to her.
She had a heart of gold, truly a one of a kind person that will be dearly missed, but lovingly remembered and in the hearts of her family and friends.
Eleanor is survived by her children: Sue (Mike) Kunkel, Kay (Jeff) Simon, Sandra (Scott) Gipple and John (Patty) Fehlberg, all of Merrill, 9 grandchildren: Tricia (Luke) Lazare, William Kunkel, Dana (Rob) Klug, Lea Kultgen, Karissa Gipple, Lynn Simon and Shelby, Steven and Ricky Fehlberg, 8 great grandchildren: Amara, Leo, Lola, Evie, Tate, Willow, Laney and Lilly, sisters: Ruth Lindstrom, June Hill and Joyce Messerschmidt, brother: David Hill, sister-in-law: Marian Hill and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Leo, son: Steven Fehlberg, granddaughter: Laura Ann Kunkel, brothers: Carl (Darlene) Hill and Robert Hill and sister: Doris Heilbron.
Private family services for Eleanor will be held at Waid Funeral Home. Pastor Lucas Williams will offer support to the family. Burial will take place in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family of Eleanor wishes to thank Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice for their help with their mom in her last days, and for providing support and comfort to the family.
Donations may be directed, in Eleanor's name, to St. Stephen's United Church of Christ.
Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020