Elenora A. Ollhoff
Merrill - Elenora Ollhoff (nee Baumann) passed into the eternal care of her Lord on August 10, 2020. Born June 13, 1926 in the Town of Corning to Karl and Alvina Baumann. Elenora was married to the late Ferdinand Ollhoff for 71 years at the time of his passing.
Elenora assisted Ferdinand with the operation of their Town of Scott dairy farm until 1966. Following termination of the dairy operation, she was employed as a cook in the Merrill Senior High Cafeteria. Eventually she was employed at Merrill Manufacturing retiring from there in 1991. Elenora was active in her Home Makers Club, enjoyed camping in their motorhome and in later years took an active interest in gardening. She also enjoyed spending time at the casino socializing with friends and belonged to numerous card clubs. She and her husband traveled extensively touring 38 countries and 28 states in the U.S.
Elenora is survived by her children: Robert (Mary Ann) Ollhoff, New Berlin, Richard (Betty) Ollhoff, Tomahawk, William (Jane) Ollhoff, Merrill, Thomas (Laurie) Ollhoff, Wausau, Ellen Ganz, Merrill. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents and numerous brothers and sisters.
There will be a private funeral service for the family at St. Stephen's United Church of Christ. Rev. Lucas Williams will be officiating. A public drive-thru visitation will be held at Waid Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 9am-11am. To protect the health & safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by local health department and all visitors are to remain in their vehicles. Please come to the visitation from HWY 64 onto Eagle Drive entering the South driveway to help with the flow of traffic. Entombment will be in Merrill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Merrill Food Pantry. The family wishes to thank Our House LLC and Aspirus Hospice Care for their care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com