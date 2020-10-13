1/1
Eliana Marie Froom
Eliana Marie Froom

Wausau - Eliana Marie Froom passed away at the age of 7, right before her 8th birthday from medical complications on October 7, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center. Eliana was born on November 1st, 2012 at St. Claire's Hospital in Weston to Alyssa Froom and Joshua Leist. She attended Lincoln Elementary School of Wausau. Eliana loved everyone she ever met and the love she spread has touched everyone's heart that she came in contact with; her heart was truly made of gold. She always knew how to light up a room. She loved to sing, dance, and her favorite thing was mermaids and most of all dreamed of being one. Her feisty, sassy, and spunky attitude always kept us on our toes but she always was able to find it in her little heart to make everyone laugh and smile.

Eliana is survived by her loving mother Alyssa Froom and father Joshua Leist. She also had two beautiful sisters Karianna Froom and Lily Moyle, her wonderful grandparents, Lisa Froom, Jack Froom, Marinella Froom, Vicki Krueger, Joel and Julie Leist, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and great-grandparents.

Eliana is preceded in death by her sister Adrianna Froom.

A graveside service will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau on October 17, 2020 from 10 am-11 am.

In memorial of Eliana, donations can be sent to Rembsfh.com or a gofundme.com account http://gf.me/u/y2xcvv has been created and lieu of flowers can also be sent to Restlawn Memorial Park.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
