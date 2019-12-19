Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Brandenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Brandenburg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Brandenburg Obituary
Elizabeth Brandenburg

Wausau - Elizabeth Katharine (Bette) Brandenburg passed away December 19, 2019 at the age of 90 years.

She was born to the late Albert and Pearl (Wurster) Susor of Wausau, WI.

She graduated from Wausau High School and was then employed with Employers Mutual Insurance Company, later known as Wausau Insurance.

In 1950 she married Eugene M. (Bud) Brandenburg and retired from her job to raise her family.

Surviving are sons Bruce Brandenburg, Steven (Candace) Brandenburg, Scott (Dina) Brandenburg, twin daughters, Karen Brandenburg (Todd Wippermann), Kathleen (Mike) Vanden Boogard, grandchildren, Matthew Brandenburg, Mitchell Vanden Boogard, Tyler Vanden Boogard, and Brooke Kafka (Brandenburg).

In 1970 she returned to Wausau Insurance and then retired permanently in 1984.

For many years she was a member Methodist Women's Club, Good Earth Garden Club and Wausau Woman's Club. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening and most of all spending time at their cottage with friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Brandenburg, her brothers, Robert Susor, Burt Susor, Francis Susor, and her sister Margaret Imm.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice and especially thank all her very wonderful care givers.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -