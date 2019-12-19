|
Elizabeth Brandenburg
Wausau - Elizabeth Katharine (Bette) Brandenburg passed away December 19, 2019 at the age of 90 years.
She was born to the late Albert and Pearl (Wurster) Susor of Wausau, WI.
She graduated from Wausau High School and was then employed with Employers Mutual Insurance Company, later known as Wausau Insurance.
In 1950 she married Eugene M. (Bud) Brandenburg and retired from her job to raise her family.
Surviving are sons Bruce Brandenburg, Steven (Candace) Brandenburg, Scott (Dina) Brandenburg, twin daughters, Karen Brandenburg (Todd Wippermann), Kathleen (Mike) Vanden Boogard, grandchildren, Matthew Brandenburg, Mitchell Vanden Boogard, Tyler Vanden Boogard, and Brooke Kafka (Brandenburg).
In 1970 she returned to Wausau Insurance and then retired permanently in 1984.
For many years she was a member Methodist Women's Club, Good Earth Garden Club and Wausau Woman's Club. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening and most of all spending time at their cottage with friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Brandenburg, her brothers, Robert Susor, Burt Susor, Francis Susor, and her sister Margaret Imm.
The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice and especially thank all her very wonderful care givers.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019