Elizabeth (Betty) C. Hintz
Schofield - Elizabeth (Betty) C. Hintz, 82, a long-time resident of Schofield, Wisconsin entered into eternal rest on December 13, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison surrounded by her loving family.
Born on July 21, 1937 in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin to Hugo and Genevieve (Borcyckowski) Hinrichs, Betty was raised on a farm with her loving parents and four siblings. After high school, she lived in Milwaukee and met her husband Robert A. (Bob) Hintz, at a root beer stand in Amherst, Wisconsin. They married on August 20, 1960. In their early years together, they traveled to various parts of the world and country as Bob's Naval Service required. In 1973, they settled in Schofield where they continued to raise their five children. Betty and Bob celebrated 59 years of marriage.
First and foremost, Betty was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her five children and embraced every moment with them, especially at the family cottage on Crescent Lake in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. She especially loved her role as Grandmother to her 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Her high energy, kind and spirited personality, and caring heart, provided for many happy times with family and friends. Betty was an excellent cook and a passionate fan when attending her kids and grandchildren's events. Her faith and religion were paramount and guided her path in life.
She is survived by her loving husband Robert A. Hintz, two daughters; Cynthia Sorenson, Wausau, Lora (Michael) Fritz, Oconomowoc, three sons; Robert J. (Jennifer) Hintz, Glendale, Kevin Hintz, Menomonee Falls, Brad (Sabrina) Hintz, Pewaukee, 11 grandchildren, one great grandchild and one sister Mary Lou Schwartz, Montello. She is preceded in death by one sister Patricia Silbernagel and brothers, Hubert Hinrichs and Francis Hinrichs.
Services will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church, Schofield, WI on Friday, December 20, 2019 with Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow directly after Mass at Gate of Heaven cemetery.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Palliative Care unit at UW Hospital, Madison for their compassionate care in Betty's last days.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Honorone.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019