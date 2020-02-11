|
|
Elizabeth Hoenecke
Wausau - Elizabeth Lucille Hoenecke, 87, of Wausau, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Mount View Care Center in Wausau, WI.
Elizabeth was born in Plymouth, WI, on March 10, 1932, to the late Richard and Lucille (nee Stolper) Kade. She married the Reverend Roy G. Hoenecke on June 7, 1958. He survives his beloved wife.
Elizabeth's family moved frequently during her childhood, necessitated by her father's management position at Woolworth Company. Nevertheless, her childhood days in Sheboygan and Janesville were always remembered especially fondly. Elizabeth graduated from Janesville High School (WI) in 1950 and from the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1955. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology. She worked as a medical technologist from 1955 to 2002, first in Highland Park, IL, before marriage, and then in Fort Morgan, CO, New Prague, MN, and Wausau. In 1957 while working at the Highland Park Hospital, she was selected to be featured in Encyclopedia Britannica's educational film "Work of the Blood". The film was translated into 27 languages and used by colleges and high schools worldwide for teaching biology and physiology. Elizabeth held continuous certification by the American Society of Clinical Pathologists (ASCP) from 1955 to 2008.
Elizabeth had many interests and hobbies. She was an avid reader and possessed a keen interest and knowledge of English and Early American history. She also loved gardening. Her artistic flair was expressed in all she did, especially her needle work, ceramics, and stamping. She and Roy shared a love of classical music and have attended so many concerts together almost from the day they met.
Elizabeth's family and friends meant everything to her. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother, a doting grandmother, a dear daughter, a cherished sister, and a faithful friend. Besides her husband, Roy, Elizabeth is survived by her children: Mark (Susan) Hoenecke, Wausau; Daniel Hoenecke, Baraboo, WI; and Mary (Mark) Lepinske, Dodgeville, WI. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Katharine (Marc) Shambeau, Matthew (Karalyn) Hoenecke, and Christian and Stefan Lepinske; three great-grandchildren: Jonathan and Malachi Shambeau and Jenna Hoenecke; and sisters Carol (Donald) Andler and Vickie (Jeffrey) Russell. Her parents, Richard and Lucille Kade, and sister, Mary (Terrance) Connelly, preceded her in death.
Above all, Elizabeth was a child of God having been baptized on March 27, 1932, confirmed on April 14, 1946, and professing her love for her Savior Jesus Christ throughout her life. She is now home with her Lord.
The funeral service celebrating Elizabeth's entry into eternal glory will be on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church - Wausau Campus, 2822 N 6th Street. Rev. Jeffrey Mahnke will officiate. Visitation also will be at the church from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020