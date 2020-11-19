1/
Elizabeth Luedtke
1937 - 2020

Elizabeth Luedtke

Wausau - Elizabeth "Liz" Luedtke, 83, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 peacefully at her home.

Liz was born March 10, 1937 in Wausau, daughter of the late Frederick and Leona (Netzel) Egner. On September 5, 1959, she married Rodney Luedtke at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2019.

Liz worked at Peoples State Bank for over 40 years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of Resurrection Catholic Church, Wausau. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed watching and listening to polka bands in person or on the radio with her husband Rodney. Liz was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.

Survivors include, her daughter, Julie (Mark) Bergs, Wausau; her sister, Geraldine "Jeri" Van Wagner, Cincinnati, OH; and several nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents and husband, Rodney, she was preceded in death by two sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Big Hill Cemetery on Highway A, town of Berlin. Rev. William Grevatch will officiate. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Stacy Kraft for all the comfort, care, love and support you and your dog Miranda "Mandy" brought to Liz every week.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Big Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

