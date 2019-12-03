|
Elizabeth A. Michalski 50 Wausau passed away after a long battle with Lupus and Fibromyalgia on December 1, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her family by her side. She was born to Steve and Ruth (Beckman) Matuszak on April 13, 1969 in Wausau, WI. Even though she battled with her illness she still found time to dabble in the culinary arts. She enjoyed getting dressed up for dinner going out on the town followed by either a movie or a show at the grand. She enjoyed swimming with dolphins but most of all she strongly believed in family and all it stands for. Always making sure they were taken care of, always putting them before her.
Beth thank you for all the wonderful memories now you can spend time with past family and be free of pain and suffering.
She is survived by her husband Russell, son Jon and daughter Megan (fiancé Taylor Austin), parents Steven and Ruth Matuszak.
A visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave, Schofield. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Lupus Foundation of America 2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 320 Milwaukee, WI 53226. 414-443-6400
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019