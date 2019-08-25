|
|
Elizabeth R. Teresinski
Colby - Elizabeth R. Teresinski, 83, Colby, formerly of Athens passed away peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019 at Colonial Center, Colby.
She was born March 20, 1936 in Merrill, daughter of the late Leo and Angeline (Omelian) Sczygelski. On June 11, 1955 she married Eugene Teresinski in Merrill. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2015.
For many years Elizabeth and her late husband Eugene farmed in the town of Rietbrock. Some of her favorite pastimes included cooking, dancing, fishing, listening to Polka music and enjoying a nice cold beer when she could.
Survivors include her children, Jeanette (Randy Henderson) Dvorak, Athens, Edward (Lorita) Teresinski, Marathon and Rita (John Marzynski) Teresinski, Marathon, five grandchildren, Angie (James Seely) Dvorak, Aaron (April) Dvorak, Amy (Brian) Knetter, Matthew (Katie) Teresinski and David (Samantha) Teresinski, seven great grandchildren, Shane, Abby, Aurora, Aiden, Ella, Everett and Kaylor and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Wally Sczygelski and Joseph Sczygelski and three sisters, Virginia Wisnewski, Mary Starzinski, Angie Lemmer and Geraldine Kufahl.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Poniatowski. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Athens funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019