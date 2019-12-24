|
Elizabeth "Betty" Smith
Wausau - Elizabeth Jane Smith, 103, Wausau, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Stonecrest Residence under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Betty was born January 30, 1916 in Rhinelander to the late Charles and Jeanette (Burnsen) Smith. She worked for Kemper Hall Episcopal girls school in Kenosha for many years.
Betty was an active member of the altar guild at Saint John the Baptist Episcopal Church, leading the guild for 15 years. She was also active in the choir, an Associate Community of St. Mary's Western Province, volunteered at the Talent Shop with the Committee on Aging. In her free time, Betty enjoyed knitting and collecting stamps and coins.
Betty is survived by her nieces and nephews, Nancy (Chuck) Lampman, Kathy (Jeff) Martin, Charles (Stephanie) Smith and Richard (Lindy) Smith; and 9 grand-nieces and nephews and their spouses, and 20 great-grand-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Smith.
The funeral service for Betty will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Saint John the Baptist Episcopal Church (330 McClellan Street, Wausau). The Reverend D. Copeland Johnston will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 2 at Helke Funeral Home; resuming on Friday at 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
Memorials for Betty may be directed to her church, Saint John the Baptist Episcopal Church (330 McClellan Street, Wausau, WI 54403).
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019