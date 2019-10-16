|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Wengelski
Mosinee - On Monday, October 14th, 2019, Elizabeth "Betty" Wengelski passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, at the age of 77.
Betty was born on November 25, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI to Chester and Marion (Janz) Weyer. She graduated Mosinee High School in 1959, and on May 20, 1961 she married Richard Wengelski. Throughout their 58 years together, through tragedy and triumph, they shared the kind of deep, committed love that inspired everyone they knew. Betty and Rich built their life in Knowlton, WI and were blessed with three children: Chris, Barbara, and Thomas.
Betty touched many lives through her work as a bartender at Weyer's Bar, secretary at Employer's Insurance and office manager for Dr. Kathi Leach, and each summer she brought joy to many festival-goers as she and Rich prepared their famous deep-fried cheese curds for the Lake DuBay Lions Summerfest. She lived her faith and was a member of St. Jerome's Circle at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton, and she volunteered her time typing bulletins, counting money and teaching CCD.
If you were fortunate to be loved by Betty, you knew it each time she looked at you. She exuded warmth and found contentment in the simple joys of life - reading, baking, doing puzzles and spending time with Rich - but she was never happier than when her home was filled with the conversation and laughter of her family.
She is survived by her loving husband, Rich, her children Chris (Diane) Wengelski and Tom (Laurie) Wengelski, grandchildren Jacki (Jesse) Kohls, Michael, Jacob and Kelly Wengelski and one great-granddaughter, Amanda Wengelski, all of whom she cherished. Betty was preceded in death by her father, mother, and her daughter, Barb
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of the services at the church. The Rev. James Trempe will officiate. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Knowlton. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Rennes, St. Clare's Hospital and Ascension Hospice for their compassionate care.
Betty will be dearly missed and will always be in our hearts.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019