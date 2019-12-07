|
Ella A. Kufahl
Wausau - Ella A. Kufahl, of Wausau, passed away at North Central Health Care on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was returned to her Creator, our Heavenly Father, who blessed her with 99 years.
She was born on September 21, 1920 in Wausau to the late Reinhard and Clara (Laumer) Draeger. Ella grew up in Edgar and attended Scotch Creek School. She later married Alvin Kufahl on August 29, 1942 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Edgar. Ella started working at the former St. Mary's Hospital in the kitchen and continued her career in food service at Aspirus Wausau Hospital until her retirement.
Ella enjoyed her flowers, gardening, and watching the birds. Many summer weeks were spent with family and friends at North Forest Campground. She also was gifted with musical talent, playing the piano, guitar, and accordion. Ella was always known for her kindness and love for all.
Survivors include her children, Eldon Kufahl (Rita Dombrowski), Jean Kufahl, Ervin (Kathryn) Kufahl, and Sandra (Richard) Desotelle; grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will have many fond memories; son-in-law, Jerry Klinger; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Kufahl; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; parents, Reinhard and Clara; children, Carol Kufahl and Garry Kufahl; brothers, Reinhard and George; and sister, Leona Hoffman.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, with Rev. Zach Holdorf officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in the Marathon Town Cemetery.
You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019