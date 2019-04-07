Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church, Town of Maine
5304 44th Ave
Wausau, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church, Town of Maine
5304 44th Ave
Wausau, WI
1924 - 2019
Ellen Kruit Obituary
Ellen Kruit

Wausau - Ellen Rose Kruit, 95, of Wausau passed away Thursday April 4, 2019 at Benedictine Living Community surrounded by her family. She was born on February 28, 1924 in Lansing, IL to the late Joseph and Lillian (Drunecke) Broomhead. On November 14, 1942 she married William Edward "Bill" Kruit in Hammond, IN.

Ellen waited 2 ½ years for Bill to come home from WWII. They resided in the greater Chicago area of Illinois and Indiana for 12 ½ years before moving to the town of Maine where they farmed from 1955 until they retired in 1983. She also worked for the Wausau School District in Food Service. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and cross word puzzles, but her true passion was flower gardening. Over the years her family grew just like her gardens and she cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Ellen is survived by her children Rose (Bill) Johnson, Wausau; Jack (Laurie) Kruit, Wausau; Debbie (Vincent) Gau, Wausau; Phyllis (Peter) Seubert, Tavernier, FL; grandchildren Todd (Lynne) Johnson; Scott (Dawn) Johnson; Emily (Andy) Lindsey; Rachel (Merle) Farkas; Holly (Mike) Worzalla; Andrew (Marc Bernhard) Kruit; Leo (Mallory) Gau; William (Amber Brzezinski) Gau; Brooke (Brandon) Schindler; Linsey (Brett) Ekblom; Ryan (Kelsi) Seubert; 29 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister Olive Bales, Lowell, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, daughter Kathleen, son-in-law Leon Robison, 5 sisters, 5 brothers.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday April 13, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, Town of Maine, 5304 44th Ave, Wausau. Pastor Dan Sire will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Town of Berlin Cemetery at a later date. Friends may sign the family guest book at helke.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
