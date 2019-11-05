|
Ellen M. Richards
Rib Mountain - Ellen Marie Richards, 90, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Azura Memory Care, Rib Mountain, under the care of Heartland Hospice.
She was born on December 21, 1928 in Wausau to the late Ralph and Mildred (Holleran) Huntington. Ellen grew up in Wausau and was a life-long resident. She married Bernard Richards Sr. on January 25, 1947 in Wausau at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He knew she would be the love of his life before Ellen ever knew.
Ellen cleaned for the phone company and was a homemaker caring for her family. She was also President of the family business, Rib Mountain Glass, a title she took much pride in. She enjoyed the time with her family and the activities that went along with it. Together, many games of Spades and Yahtzee were played, and they spent many weekends at the family cottage. Ellen loved decorating for the holidays, shopping for clothes, league bowling, watching the Packers, and her casino trips. She was a member of the V.F.W. with Bernard and a life-long member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish. She always had the loving companionship of her cats in her life.
Survivors include her children, Lois (James Sr.) Kleiber, Ann Quaschnick, and Bernard Jr. (Sue) Richards; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nephews, nieces, and family friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Sr.; son, Ronald Richards; daughter, Debbie (Francis) Moeller; parents, Ralph and Mildred; brothers, Robert, Richard, Laverne, and Bill Huntington; sister, Rosaline Russ; son-in-law, Dwight Quaschnick, and great-grandson, Bernard James.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Parish with Father Samuel Martin officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.
You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
The family sends a special thank you to Ellen's caregivers while she was at home and the staff of Azura Memory Care and Heartland Hospice for the care she received.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019