Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church
402 North 3rd Ave
Wausau, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church
402 North 3rd Ave
Wausau, WI
More Obituaries for Ellis Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellis Reuben Peterson


1927 - 2019
Ellis Reuben Peterson Obituary
Ellis Reuben Peterson

Wausau - Ellis Reuben Peterson, 92, of Wausau passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau. He was born on March 3, 1927 in Marinette to the late Ellis and Margaret (Fischer) Peterson. Ellis was drafted in to the Army at the end of WWII serving as a military police officer in Nuremberg, Germany. On January 8, 1966 Ellis married Kathleen M. Viertel at First English Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Ellis worked as a sales representative for the Pitney Bowes Company for 23 years. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling with the family. Whether it was camping or traveling Europe. He enjoyed going new places and meeting new people. He also had true passion for music that he enjoyed sharing with all. He was a member of First English Lutheran Church and active in the church choir.

Survivors include his wife Kathleen, Wausau; children Eric (Kathryn) Peterson, Wausau; Terry (Linda) Traeder, Aurora, IL; Kathie (Orrin) Maki, Wausau; grandchildren Brian (Kari) Thrope, Madison; Brad (Sarah) Peterson, Milwaukee; Zac Peterson, Milwaukee; Sam Meyers, Wausau; great grandsons Ben and Wyat Thrope, Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday April 17, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church, 402 North 3rd Ave, Wausau, at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Eric Olson will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First English Building Fund.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
