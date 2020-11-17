1/1
Ellsworth Borchardt
1934 - 2020
Ellsworth Borchardt

Wausau - Ellsworth C. Borchardt passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital at the age of 86.

Ellsworth was born in Wausau on August 29, 1934 son of the late Clarence and Elsie (Reichert) Borchardt.

Ellsworth is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Clara (Dierking) Borchardt. Loving father of Deborah Bongey, Douglas (Sandra) Borchardt, Dennis Borchardt, Duane Borchardt, Denise (John) Stime. Proud grandfather of 15 grand-children and 16 great grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.helke.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
