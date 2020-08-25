Elmer G. Schleif
Elmer G. Schleif, 92, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 under the care of Interim Hospice and Palliative Care at his home.
He was born February 7, 1928 in Chicago, son of the late Gustav and Viola (Pankow) Schleif. On October 8, 1955 he married Virginia Kluender at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau. She preceded him in death on June 3, 1981. On April 12, 1990 he married Viola "Vi" Wanish in Las Vegas. She preceded him in death on August 2, 2014.
Elmer started as a lineman with General Telephone Company until he was drafted in the Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany where he lived with a German family and taught them English. He also spent time in Switzerland where he enjoyed skiing. Upon returning to the United States he was promoted to supervisor. Elmer enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf league and taking his daughters dancing. He also enjoyed traveling with Vi to Las Vegas, Hawaii, Alaska and especially to Texas where they spent winters for 15 years.
Survivors include his daughters, Janet (Ralph) Ferge, Weston, Ann (Bruce) Rhyner, Hudson, Gretchen (Robert) Karlen, Sussex and Heidi (Jason Kramer) Kelly, Wausau; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith, grandson, Justin Ferge and sisters, Irene Goetsch and Elaine Leight.
Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Friday, August 28, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau, where full military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth St. funeral home.
