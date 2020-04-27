|
Elroy E Strassman
Wausau - Elroy E. Strassman, age 89, entered his heavenly home on the evening of April 25, 2020, at Sylvan Crossing.
He was born May 30, 1930, in the Town of Texas to Henry and Helen (Borman) Strassman. He married Marjean Buttke at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Stettin on November 6, 1954.
Elroy graduated from Wausau High School in 1948. He was employed at Wausau Papers for 39 years. He spent time in the Army and was a 54-year member of the American Legion Post 10. He served on the Board of Directors at Brokaw Credit Union for many years. Elroy was a lifelong active member of St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he held several offices. He was also a Lutheran Laymen's League member.
Elroy and Marjean loved visiting family and friends, going to baseball games in Chicago, and traveling to many countries around the world. Elroy enjoyed working at the church, at Camp Luther, cutting wood, and working on his farm until Parkinson's took over his life. He and Marjean were charter members of the Pommersher Verein of Central Wisconsin. They were also charter members of Orphan Grain Train, a charitable organization, for which they packed donated items to be sent around the world, operating a packing station at their farm for 23 + years.
Elroy is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marjean; five children, Roni of Chicago, Rick (Leigh) of Maplewood, MN, Loni (Jodi Hartwig) of St. Paul, MN, Lori Januszewski of Apple Valley, MN and Perry (Sherri) of Golden Valley, MN; seven grandchildren, Jacob and Kate (Drake) Strassman, Kieffer and Mason Strassman, Luke and Anna Januszewski and Ben Strassman; Sisters, Myrtle Kirchner of Clintonville and Vernice Krueger of Pflugerville, Texas; as well as his sister-in-law, Mildred Strassman of Mosinee.
Elroy was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Herbert, Ervin, and Anton; as well as his sisters, Viola Genrich and Arlene Sloniker.
A private family service will be held at St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery on May 2, 2020. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave an online condolence.
Memorials may be directed to the family to donate to charities that Elroy supported.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sylvan Crossings for their loving care and kindness.
"Rest in Peace Thou Good and Faithful Servant."
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020