Elroy F. Zemke
Minocqua - Elroy F. Zemke, age 90 of Minocqua, WI died on Saturday, March 2nd with his family by his side. Elroy was born on October 28, 1928 in Wausau, WI the son of William and Edith (Dahm) Zemke.
He is survived by his son Kim (Sandra) of Wausau and by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Elroy was preceded in death by his parents, wife Edna and daughter Shirley Feigley and brothers William and Clifford.
Upon his wishes cremation took place and private family services will be held.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019