Elroy Kohnke
Merrill - Elroy E. Kohnke, age 100, of Merrill, went to his heavenly home to be with his wife, whom he dearly missed, on Sunday, June 7, 2020 while residing at Bell Tower Assisted Living. He was born on April 27, 1920 to the late Alfred and Minnie (Sell) Kohnke in the town of Pine River. Elroy attended Merrill school through the 8th grade. He met the love of his life, Virginia 'Ginny' Abraham, and the two lovingly exchanged marriage vows on June 30, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. Sadly, she preceded him in death on June 8, 2008. Elroy was the owner and operator of Kohnke Super Service in Merrill for 9 ½ years. He then went to work at Merrill Manufacturing Company as a press operator and continued that work until his retirement in 1985. Elroy and Ginny loved traveling the world, too many places to mention! They were able to see and experience so much in their travels together. Elroy enjoyed going to casinos and was a car enthusiast. He looked forward to watching the Brewers games and loved the Green Bay Packers. Elroy took pride in keeping a well-manicured lawn. He was a member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill and served on the finance committee as well as being an usher. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Elroy is survived by his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Ginny and sisters: Elaine M. (Kohnke) Boettcher, Phyllis M. (Kohnke) Schiller and Betty J. (Kohnke) Hahn.
A private family service will be held at Waid Funeral Home. Pastor Adam Rodriguez will officiate. Entombment will take place at Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Elroy's name may be directed to either Bell Tower Assisted Living or Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. A special thanks to Bell Tower for caring for Uncle Elroy for so many years, also to Ascension Hospice for their support.
Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.