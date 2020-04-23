|
Elroy Tapper
Wausau - Mr. Elroy K. Tapper, age 92, peacefully passed to the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Stone Crest Dementia Center in Wausau from complications of heart failure and dementia.
Throughout his many years, he remained devoted to God, to Mary Ann (Annen), his loving wife of 69 years, and family; and to his many friends in the community. He was loved for his caring and kindness within our family, as well as for his gentleness of spirit; and further his always present, wry, playful sense of humor.
Elroy worked many years at the Tapper's Dairy, a family business started by his father and mother in 1926 and prior to that as the manager of an automobile and fuel service station. In retirement, he was active as a charter member of the Sunrise Optimist Club, a benefit organization for community youth groups. He also volunteered at the North Central Health Care Facilities for many years. He and Mary Ann together enjoyed attending family activities and sports games participated in by children and grandchildren. They also enjoyed card games and other social activities with their numerous friends.
Born on May 7, 1927, in the Town of Wausau, he was the fifth of seven brothers and a sister born to the late Helmuth A. Tapper and Alma Raduechel. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; sons, Jeffrey (Angelina Lee) and Kim (Gwen); daughters, Amy (Thomas, decreased) Robinson and Lisa (Ken) Parsch. He is further survived by his brother, Gordon; sister, Beth Flory of the Wausau area; and sister-in-law, Esther Tapper of California. He and Mary Ann have 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Myron (Ethel), Gilbert, Leslie (Mildred), Gerald, David (Pat); and brother-in-law, Ralph "Turk" Flory.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Forest Park Village, Stone Crest Dementia Center, The Bay at Colonial Manor and Aspirus Hospital, particularly the Wound Center, for their assist and support.
Elroy's funeral service will be live-streamed at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at www.brainardfuneral.com during a private family service held at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel. Rev. Dr. Steven Gjerde from Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau, will officiate. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Elroy's service will be made available for future viewing on Brainard Funeral Home's website.
The family asks that gifts and memorial offerings be directed to the broadcast fund at Zion Lutheran Church.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020