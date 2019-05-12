Elsie A. Sturm



Schofield - Elsie A. Sturm, 86, formerly of Park Falls, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 9, 2018, under the care of Ascension Hospice.



She was born August 1, 1932 in Wausau, daughter of the late Arthur and Elsie (Kurth) Lambrecht. On April 11, 1964, she married Hershal Sturm. He preceded her in death on December 4, 1988.



For 27 years, Elsie worked as a cook for the Head Start Program in Park Falls until her retirement. She was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Park Falls. Throughout her life she taught Sunday school and was a member of the quilting group. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed camping, cooking, embroidery, sewing and cross-stitch. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Survivors include, eight children, Doreen Hintz, Phillps, Doug (Susan) Hintz, Merrill, Darla (Scottie) Zimmerman, Schofield, Dale (Annie) Hintz, Hewitt, Deena Sturm, Weston, Darrel (Sheila) Sturm, Griffin, GA, Dawn (Scott) Gilmeister, Stevens Point and Debbie (Martin) Mayes, Griffin, GA; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband, Hershal, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Hintz; an infant granddaughter; two brothers, Herman and Norman Lambrecht; and two sisters, Lydia Lambrecht and Esther Petri.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Peace United Church of Christ, Schofield. Rev. Gloria Van Houten will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 12, 2019