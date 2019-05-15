Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
Schofield - Elsie Mae Campbell, 97, Schofield, peacefully passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Elsie is survived by her daughters: Judy (Delbert) Hettinga and Mary Lou (Terry) Mather; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters; and extended family and friends.

The memorial service for Elsie will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home. Pastor Jayneann McIntosh will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday. Inurnment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 15, 2019
