Elsie E. Zietlow
Rib Falls - Elsie E. Zietlow, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
She was born December 22, 1932 in the Town of Mosinee, daughter of the late Paul and Emilie (Gruetzmacher) Ahrens. On June 23, 1956, she married Delbert Zietlow at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church Marathon. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2014.
Elsie enjoyed her role as a homemaker and was a long time member of the St. John Ladies Aid.
Survivors include, three sons, Duane (Laurie) Zietlow, Rib Mountain, Larry (Lori) Zietlow, Rib Falls and Rodney (Susan) Zietlow, Rib Falls; seven grandchildren, Amber Michur, Lindsey (Chris) Doman, Mallory (Tou Bee) Yang, Brandon Lee, Kristin Zietlow, Michelle (Jesse) Knetter and Stacy Zietlow; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Naamah, Cameron and Brynn; two sisters, Hilda Bukovic, Mosinee and Clara (Melvin) Ahrens, Glendale; one brother, Paul Ahrens, Greenfield; one sister-in-law, Delores Stasak, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Delbert, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, Alfred; and two brothers-in-law, Arthur Stasak and Benjamin Bukovic.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rib Falls. Rev. Terry Reich will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Private burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020