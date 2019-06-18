|
Elsie Krukowski
Mosinee - Elsie Krukowski (86) passed away early Sunday Morning on June 16, 2019. She was born on October 20, 1932 to the late Alex and Martha (Davidowski) Walkush in the town of Bevent.
She married Bernie Krukowski on September 5, 1956 at a beautiful outdoor service on her family farm. He preceded her in death on October 12, 1996.
Elsie walked to the one room Tyler School in Bevent and attended Mosinee High School.
Elsie was a hard worker, good business woman, dedicated mother and grandmother. As a young girl she lost her father when she was only 12 and had to step up to carry on the family farm. Upon marriage she moved to the Town of Guenther and farmed both her parents' family farm and her husband's farm until 1995. Together, they also quarried and hand chiseled stone. Elsie had also worked at Marathon Electric, DelMonte, and was the Town of Guenther Treasurer.
The Krukowski Homestead was a meeting place for family, friends, and relatives. Many would often come for weekend visits where Elsie milked cows, cleaned, and cooked for everyone. Deer season was a large gathering of family, she was a good shot. Every Sunday she prepared a large meal for anyone who would pop in.
She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting and school events. She played cards with her friends nearly every weekend. She loved to travel and was fortunate that she and her friend Gibby would travel in his RV and go fishing.
Services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Peaceful Rest Cemetery in the town of Reid and lunch to follow at Flowers of the Field. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com
Elsie is survived by 4 children, Jeff (Joyce) Krukowski, Joanie (Bill) Whitt, Susie (Ted) Kijak and Sandy (Todd) Obremski. All live on property of the family homestead in the Town of Guenther, rural Mosinee. Elsie's 10 grandchildren include: Brad (Bobbie) Krukowski, Mosinee, Dr. Tammy (Megan) Krukowski, Waukesha, Chris (Aimee) Krukowski and great granddaughter, Rilee, Rosholt, Ashley (Nick) Hladovcak, Mosinee, Jenn (Ben) Moelker, Chicago, IL, Bri & Gunnar Whitt, and TJ, Ellie & Matt Obremski, all of Mosinee. Elsie had a special friend for 20 years Gibby Hoppa they were childhood friends. Elsie is preceded in death by her parents Alex and Martha Davidowski; her husband, Bernard Krukowski; an infant son, Thomas Jay; two sisters, Lillian Schuttenberg and M. Delphine Woytasik; and a brother, Eddie Walkush Sr.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 18, 2019