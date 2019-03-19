|
Elvera Krueger
Wausau - Elvera Krueger, 105, of Wausau, died March 13, 2019.
She was born February 1, 1914 in the Town of Hamburg, daughter of Arthur and Lillie (Henrichs) Schmidt. Elvera attended the Wausau Business Institute. She was employed at J.C. Penney for many years. She is survived by nieces, Judy Schmidt, Sharon Carlsson, and Jeanne Erdman; great-niece, Susan (Randy) Hahn; nephew, Dave Howard; great-nephew, Jeff Howard; and great-grand-nephew, David Howard.
Elvera was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lorton and Earl Schmidt; nieces and nephews, Erlyne and John Howard, Dorian, Jerome and Cindy Schmidt.
We thank her friends who were very helpful over the years and who remained loyal visitors during her illness. We thank the director and staff of Pride TLC and at Aspirus Hospice House for their care.
In accordance with Vera's wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date.
Vera's life was well-lived. We will miss her.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2019