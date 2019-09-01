|
Elvira Allen
Wausau - Elvira "Elfi" Allen, 71, of Rib Mountain, passed away on August 22, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Elfi was born May 19, 1948, in Bavaria, Germany, to the late Bernard and Louise Hirt. She was married on February 19, 1972, to Ronald Allen and was a loving mother of two beautiful children and grandmother of 3 young boys.
Elfi loved spending time with family and watching her grandchildren grow. She enjoyed traveling, spending time in her gazebo, taking evening pontoon rides, and reading. She was loved by many. She retired from Kolbe Accounts Receivable in 2013 after 20 years.
Elfi is survived by her husband, Ronald; son, Charlie (Marcia) Allen; daughter, Tricia (Troy) Emmerich; three grandchildren, Porter, Wyatt and Spencer; sister, Linda (Glenn) Spara; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; mother-in-law and father-in-law; brother, Bernie Hirt; and one grandson, Owen.
There will be a Celebration of Life in memoriam, held at Trails End Lodge, 3901 Sherman Rd, Wausau, WI, on September 5, 2019, from 4-7 PM. Elfi loved her Packers, so we are asking that those who wish to attend, come wearing your favorite Packer attire.
The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019