Elvira "Vi" Kell
Schofield - Elvira A Kell, "Vi" age 93, died on February 19, 2020 at Copperleaf Memory Care Senior Living in Schofield, WI.
Vi was born on August 11, 1926 in the City of Wausau, daughter to the late Elgart Brendemuehl and Adela (Rick) Brendemuehl. Vi was a graduate of Wausau High School. She married Harold C. Kell in Wausau on August 26, 1944. Harold preceded her in death in December of 2006 after 62 years of marriage.
Vi worked as a church secretary, Administrative Assistant at Wausau Hospitals and was joint owner with her husband of Kell's Laundromat in Wausau during the 1960's and early 1970's. She enjoyed reading, making crafts, playing cards and board games and fishing and snowmobiling at the family's cabin/lake house outside Rhinelander from the late 1950's through the 1990's. Vi and Harold also enjoyed annual winter trips to Florida.
Surviving family members include one son, Charles (Barbara), Nekoosa,WI.; one granddaughter, Kristie Lyn Moeglien (Clint), Midland TX. ; two grandsons, Phillip (Kristi) Kell, Waukesha, WI.;and Aaron Kell (Kelly Fritsch), Whiting, WI and 5 great grandchildren, Emma Jo Moeglein, SydneyKell, Ayden Kell, Brooklyn Kell, and Ainsley Kell. Vi had one brother, Roger Brendemuehl, Bear Creek, WI who preceded her in death this past October.
A memorial service for Vi will be held at noon on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the John J Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Avenue, Schofield, WI. Pastor Jeffrey Mahnke of St Peters Lutheran Church will officiate. Visitation is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. until noon prior to the service. Burial will occur at a later date in the Mausoleum at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
The family would like to note a special thank you to Copperleaf Senior Living and Interim Hospice Services of Wausau for their care of mom and to Vi's special niece, Sharon Oertel who was a special routine visitor and caregiver to her Aunti Vi for many years but especially during the last couple years of her failing health and increased need for care.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials in Vi's name be given to the .
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020