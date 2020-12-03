1/1
Elwyn R. Parlin
Elwyn R. Parlin

Rib Mountain - Elwyn Raymond Parlin, 72, of Rib Mountain, passed away on November 30, 2020, in Wausau.

He was born December 27, 1947, in Joliet, Illinois. He is survived by his wife Pamela; children, Craig (Danielle Kischel) Parlin of Wausau, Kristin (Josh) Cebula of Hatley, Jennifer (Jason) Howells of Wausau, Jessica (Jodi) Cherek of Hatley; grandchildren, Cailee, Carter, and Chloe Howells, Emma and Ella Cebula, and Regan and Isaac Cherek; his sister, Gwendolyn (Edward) Paulson of River Falls; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Elwyn grew up and attended school in Appleton. He attended Northland College, where he earned his BS degree in Sociology. It is also where he met his wife Pam. Kessler & Ginger Ale, camping, traveling, and cruises were a few of his favorite things. He and Pam visited 16 national parks and she will forever remember the memories they made along the way.

Elwyn enjoyed collecting & sharing recipes, talking about food, smoking meat, grilling & cooking. His family would say that he was an even better cook than Pam, and she agrees. He made the best Bloody Mary's and deviled eggs!

Even though Elwyn didn't get it right 100% of the time, he was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He was always there to help when you needed it, he was a great provider, and he loved his family. His joyful laugh and his loving heart will be missed by his family and friends. Elwyn was one of a kind.

Per Elwyn's wishes, there will be no services. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
