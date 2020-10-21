Emil Braatz Jr.
Town of Stettin - Emil Carl Braatz Jr. was called to be with the Lord, October 19, 2020 at his home in the same room in which he was born, 91 ½ years ago. Emil lived his entire life on the family farm. His family provided care for him at home the four months he was in hospice care to fulfill his wish.
His parents were Emil and Elizabeth (Wolter) Braatz Sr., immigrants from Germany. Emil attended Vilas School in the town of Stettin. He ran the family farm and always had a second job to support his family. These jobs included working for the Township of Stettin, hauling cattle, Ford Tractor Repair, custom combining, and owning Braatz Repair Service, doing repairs into his eighties.
For 66 years he was married to Verona (Hanke), who proceeded him in death in 2017. Emil and Verona enjoyed traveling with family and friends, including a trip to Alaska and several trips to Germany. They made several German "roots" tours with the Pommerscher Verein Central Wisconsin in which Emil and Verona were charter members. Emil made a total of six trips to Germany, the last when he was 89 years old.
He bowled in various leagues for 72 years and celebrated his 90th birthday bowling. He was an avid sheepshead card player and belonged to several card clubs. The Sunday before his death, he enjoyed his last sheepshead game with his three sons and daughter-in-law.
He had a quiet and gentle demeanor, he seldom complained or asked for anything. He could also be a "Stubborn German," all traits passed on to his children.
Emil has six children: Janelle Braatz (Thomas Bogren) Rothschild; Randall (Cynthia) Braatz, Marathon; Carlene Braatz (David Daniels,) Rhinelander; Joel Braatz (Cassie McLain) Merrill; Lowell (Maureen) Braatz, Wausau; and Laurel Braatz (Tim Feist), Sturgeon Bay. He was blessed with four grandchildren: twins Samuel and Hannah Braatz, Kelsey Daniels and Ericka Braatz-Kretschmann (Kyle). When they were young, he loved to give them rides on tractors, snowmobiles and the skid steer.
Other survivors include siblings Walter Braatz and Erna Prosser, brother-in-law Dalbert Fletcher, and sister-in-law, Janet Hanke. Proceeding him in death were his siblings Paul Braatz, Elsie Osterbrink, Edna Fletcher, Elizabeth Braatz and Richard Braatz. Also, his in-laws: Pearl Braatz, Edward Osterbrink, Junice Braatz, Betty Braatz, Swede Prosser, LaVern Hanke, and Dorian and Ann Schmidt.
A public visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Peterson Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave, Wausau. The family asks for anyone attending to wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth and practicing health safety guidelines set by the state. A private service for family will be held and officiated by Deacon Everett Schmidt. The committal service will be held Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the Stettin Christian Cemetery. All are welcome to attend the outside committal service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials for Emil to be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) Stettin (232220 N. 120th Ave., Wausau, WI 54401) or Pommerscher Verein Central Wisconsin (PVCW, Box 103, Wausau, WI 54402-0103).
A special thank you to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Service, especially Beth, in directing the Braatz family in taking care of Emil the last four months. Your guidance allowed Emil to live his last days in the home which he was born.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com