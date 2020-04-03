|
|
Emil Van Goethem
Elm Grove - Emil Van Goethem, 91, of Elm Grove, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully under hospice care on April 1, 2020 at The Virginia Health & Rehabilitation Center, Waukesha.
Emil August Van Goethem was the youngest of five sons born to immigrants Camillus and Florence (Van Langdeghem) Van Goethem in Berwyn Illinois. He was born on Veterans Day November 11, 1928.
Emil and his family moved to Minocqua, Wisconsin where they established the Van Bros. Resort on Mercer Lake. He was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946-1948. After serving his country, Emil returned home and worked at the resort. He met Virginia Paquette and fell in love forever. They married on November 17, 1951 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Merrill, Wisconsin.
Merrill was where Emil and Virginia raised their ten children. Emil took great pride in providing for his family. Dedication to family and work gave him immense satisfaction.?
Emil and Virginia found a wonderful old house on Wisconsin Street along the Wisconsin River. They worked tirelessly transforming a house into a beautiful warm home.
Those who knew Emil respected the man he was… honest, hard-working and selfless.
He will be cherished and missed.
Emil was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. Survivors include Virginia, his wife of 68 years; children: Theresa Van Goethem, Elm Grove, Wisconsin; Stephen (Dr. Kelly O'Donnell), Muskego, Wisconsin; Mary (Stuart) Suster, Waukesha, Wisconsin; Andrew (Yoko) Van Goethem and their son Garrick Ko, Niigata, Japan; Janet Van Goethem, Waukesha, Wisconsin; Patricia (Reza) Sarkaratpour, Madison, Wisconsin and their children Parisa (Sayem) Ali and their daughter Ava Noor, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Kaivahn Sarkaratpour, West Bend, Wisconsin; Joseph (Beatriz) Van Goethem, McLean, Virginia; Amy Van Goethem, Waukesha, Wisconsin; James (Karina) Van Goethem, Chantilly, Virginia; Gretchen Mares, Elm Grove, Wisconsin.
The family extends its deepest gratitude to ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, The Virginia Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Brookfield assisted the family with private arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020