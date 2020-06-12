Eric A. Jesse Jr.
Wausau - Eric Jesse Jr of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening June 10, 2020 at North Central Health Care at the age of 92. Eric was born on November 19, 1927 in Wausau to parents Eric Sr and Elizabeth "Liz" Jesse. Eric graduated from Wausau East High School in 1945. Following high school, he dedicated himself to his country by enlisting in the Army. When he returned to civilian life, he found a career as a Tool and Die Maker.
In 1950, he married the love of his life Joann (Vesely), who survives him currently living at North Central Health Care. They were blessed to celebrate 70 years of love and devotion together. A quiet man of faith, he demonstrated a steadfast commitment to work, family and his love of the outdoors. Some of his favorite times were spent on family camping and fishing trips in the Northwoods of Wisconsin and Canada. In his spare time, he used his creativity and craftsmanship on numerous projects and mementos cherished by his friends and family. Now, many of them will become an ever-lasting symbol of his life and love.
Eric, Dad, Grandpa will be missed by all those fortunate to be touched by his warm heart, peaceful nature and subtle sense of humor. He will forever be remembered for a life lived honestly and with humility. In addition to his wife Joann, Eric is survived by sons Randy (Teresa), Jeff (Luke), Tim (Cary), Jon (Louise) and Joe (Marcia), 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, along with devoted spouses and brother Richard "Dick". He was predeceased by son Greg (Carol) in 2016.
The Jesse family wishes to thank the amazing caregivers at North Central Health Care and Aspirus Hospice for their care and compassion to both Eric and Joann. Private graveside services were held Saturday at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Eric's name can be made to the Aspirus Hospice at:
Aspirus Health Foundation
Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services Funds
333 Pine Ridge Blvd
Wausau, Wi 54401
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.