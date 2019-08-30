|
Eric J. Seim
Wausau - Eric J. Seim, 45, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday August 27, 2019 at his home.
He was born December 26, 1973, in Wausau, son of Jerome "Jerry" Seim, Birnamwood and the late Jean (Kole) Seim.
Eric loved the outdoors and in the past enjoyed rabbit hunting with his dad and going up north deer hunting. Fishing was another favorite pastime, especially fly fishing.
Survivors include one son, Kyler Seim, two sisters, Ann Mead, Wausau and Lisa Burgess, Wausau, his father, Jerry (Deb) Seim, Birnamwood, nieces and nephews, Mason and Harper Mead; David (Eva) Burgess; Amanda Burgess; one great nephew, Shiloh Burgess; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Seim.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 31, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Sixth Street funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established for the future educational needs of his son, Kyler.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 30, 2019