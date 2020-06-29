Eric Peerenboom
Weston - Eric Michael Peerenboom, age 41, of Wausau, passed away peacefully under the care of Aspirus Hospice Services on June 26, 2020.
Eric was born September 16, 1978 in Wausau, WI. It was in his early years that we learned that Eric had multiple physical disabilities and mental challenges in life. He attended grade school at Lincoln School and went to East High School, where he graduated with a Special Education Degree.
Eric is survived by his mother, Linda (Michael) Sagstetter, and his father, Dr. Jay (Tammy) Peerenboom; siblings, Linsy, Mary, Nach, and Kate; nephew, Elijah, two nieces, Blayre and Ellie; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He had a countless number of friends but there are three very Special friends that we must mention. Those being Sharon, LouAnn and Melissa.
Eric loved Oscar the Grouch, Sesame Street, The Flintstones, LaVerne and Shirley, The Jefferson's and cows and horses. He loved to attend Rainbow's End Camp for children with disabilities sponsored through Wausau Aspirus Hospital. He enjoyed his years in Special Olympics. His favorite pastime was swimming with his mom and his friend Sharon at the aquatic center warming pool at North Central Health Care Facilities. Afterwards we would have to go and get his regular Reuben sandwich, fries, and coke at Arbys to eat.
Through his short time on earth we learned many things from having a child like Eric in our life. We learned patience, we learned accepting differences, we learned taking challenges and overcoming obstacles, but most of all we learned a deeper kind of love for each other.
This is not goodbye Eric, just see you later. You will be missed but certainly not forgotten. Fly high my little man… We Love You.
Private family services will be held at a later date at Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Eric Peerenboom can be directed to North Central Aquatic Therapy or Aspirus Rainbow's End Camp.
At this time, we would like to thank Aspirus Hospice Services for the wonderful and comforting care that they gave Eric in his final moments in this world. We would also like to thank his group home, Brown's Living for the great care and love that they had shown Eric over the last five months. You made his life so much brighter in his final days, thank you.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.