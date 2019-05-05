|
Erma Kaisershot
Wausau - Erma Lena (Podevels) Kaisershot died on April 30, 2019. Her loving husband was holding her hand as she bravely passed from this life to go into life everlasting with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven.
Erma was born on July 30, 1929, at the family farm east of Colby, WI, to the late Eugene and Anna Podevels.
After graduating from high school, she went to live and work in Milwaukee, WI, where she lived with her grandparents. There she met Edward Kaisershot when he got out of the Navy. They were married on May 23, 1950. While in Milwaukee, she worked for Adelman's Laundry and AC Sparkplug.
In 1956, Edward received a transfer to the post office in Marathon, WI and they moved to Marathon. During that time, Erma worked as a nurses aide at Sunnyvale Infirmary for five years and as a cook for two years at Sunnyvale Manor, both in Wausau, WI. She also worked for a time at Bard Company, in Wausau, WI, making medical supplies. Erma was also a member of the Marathon Hillcrest Homemakers and the Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary, both in Marathon.
After she and Ed retired, they moved to the Tomahawk, WI area. While there, Erma belonged to the Ladies Circle of Grace Lutheran Church in Tomahawk.
Erma enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing, playing cards, dancing, bowling, and sewing quilts and quilt tops for her church and family. One of her favorite pastimes was making everyone's favorite pies for holidays and birthdays. She was also a great NASCAR fan.
Their retirement years were spent traveling south for the winter months. They served as campground hosts for nine years at Lost Dutchman State Park, near Apache Junction, AZ, and for one year at Leesburg State Park, north of Las Cruses, NM. For a few years, they also sold Christmas trees, for a Wisconsin tree grower, in the Dallas-Fort Worth, TX area.
Erma wants you to know, though, "Our children and their families were always the joy of our lives".
Erma and Ed had five children: Elaine (Glenn) Nass, Merrill, WI. Kathleen (Jerry) Fosterling, Marathon, WI. Ronald Kaisershot, deceased at age 47 years. Peggy (Richard) Brown, Sandy, UT. Marvin (Karen) Kaisershot, Elko, NV.
And four grandchildren: Marc (Erica) Fosterling, Eagan, MN. Faye (Nass) Cantrell, Merrill, WI. Katy (Joe) Miner, Elko, NV. Morgan Kaisershot, Elko, NV.
And five great-grandchildren: Drake and Ayden Cantrell, both of Merrill, WI. Eliza and Leon Miner, both of Elko, NV. Charlotte and Cameron Fosterling, both of Eagan, MN.
Erma also has one brother, LaVern (Audrey, deceased) Podevels, Tomahawk, WI, and two sisters, Marie (Bernard, deceased) Dahlke, Reeves, LA and Marjorie (Orville, deceased) Manecke, Edgar, WI. Also, one sister-in-law Violet (Tony, deceased) Kaisershot, Cleveland, MN.
She also has many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no funeral service. When Erma and Ed have both passed away, they will be buried together at Greenwood Cemetery, Tomahawk, WI. A private graveside service will be held at that time. Their beloved traveling companion and fondly missed Shih Tzu dog, "Pebbles", will be buried with them.
One day, way, way, way back when Ed and Erma were dating, Ed asked Erma if he could come along with her to her church on Sunday mornings. She, of course, said yes! There's more to this love story than what we share with you here, but it's part of one more important thing you should know about Ed and Erma:
Dad says he has believed from the very beginning that God determined to bring him and mom together and into a life-long marriage. He knew he was in love with mom even before he'd actually met her or knew anything about her. Dad gives God all the credit for this and the life God blessed them with. If you run into dad sometime, ask him how he and Erma met.
Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019