Erna E. Jansen
Marathon - Erna E. Jansen, 96, died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, June 25, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehab, Weston, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
She was born January 24, 1924 in Marathon, daughter of the late Rudolph and Mary (Moersch) Hall. On May 15, 1945, she married Harry Jansen at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. He preceded her in death on March 26, 1998.
For many years, Erna kept busy as a homemaker and dairy farmer in Marathon. She also worked in the ginseng fields and was an avid gardener. She spent many hours volunteering at the St. Anthony Retreat Center and was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church PCCW. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed crocheting blankets for all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and also for newborns at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Erna loved to play cards with her family and card club, especially the card game "Hand & Foot".
Survivors include three daughters, Mary Kay (John) Dreikosen, Eileen (Clark) Hubbard and Tina (Jerome) Blume; 12 sons, Thomas (Judy), Michael (Darlene), Walter (Carol), Alan (Judy), William, Robert (Judy), James (Darla), Ken, Joseph (Jackie), Ed (Julie), Randy (Kathy) and Harold (Stacey); one son-in-law, Floyd Duranceau; 37 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald (Elaine) Hall; two sisters, Anita Marzynski and Luanne Lang; one sister-in-law, Shirley Jansen; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Harry, she was preceded in death by one daughter, JoAnn Duranceau; two grandsons, Travis Dreikosen and Derek Duranceau; and two sisters, Doris Skrzypcak and Mary Alice Bergs.
Private services will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Marathon - Erna E. Jansen, 96, died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, June 25, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehab, Weston, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
She was born January 24, 1924 in Marathon, daughter of the late Rudolph and Mary (Moersch) Hall. On May 15, 1945, she married Harry Jansen at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. He preceded her in death on March 26, 1998.
For many years, Erna kept busy as a homemaker and dairy farmer in Marathon. She also worked in the ginseng fields and was an avid gardener. She spent many hours volunteering at the St. Anthony Retreat Center and was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church PCCW. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed crocheting blankets for all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and also for newborns at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Erna loved to play cards with her family and card club, especially the card game "Hand & Foot".
Survivors include three daughters, Mary Kay (John) Dreikosen, Eileen (Clark) Hubbard and Tina (Jerome) Blume; 12 sons, Thomas (Judy), Michael (Darlene), Walter (Carol), Alan (Judy), William, Robert (Judy), James (Darla), Ken, Joseph (Jackie), Ed (Julie), Randy (Kathy) and Harold (Stacey); one son-in-law, Floyd Duranceau; 37 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald (Elaine) Hall; two sisters, Anita Marzynski and Luanne Lang; one sister-in-law, Shirley Jansen; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Harry, she was preceded in death by one daughter, JoAnn Duranceau; two grandsons, Travis Dreikosen and Derek Duranceau; and two sisters, Doris Skrzypcak and Mary Alice Bergs.
Private services will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.